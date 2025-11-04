Broadridge Financial (BR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +26.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions : $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Revenues- Global Technology and Operations : $459.5 million versus $445.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $459.5 million versus $445.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Mutual funds : $89.8 million compared to the $48.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.3% year over year.

: $89.8 million compared to the $48.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.3% year over year. Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Event-driven revenues : $113.8 million versus $74.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80.6% change.

: $113.8 million versus $74.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80.6% change. Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- Distribution revenues : $498.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $489.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $498.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $489.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Data-driven fund solutions : $111 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

: $111 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Issuer : $32.7 million versus $33.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $32.7 million versus $33.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Customer communications : $177.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $177.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Revenues- Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Capital markets : $280.7 million compared to the $275.6 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

: $280.7 million compared to the $275.6 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Revenues- Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Wealth and investment management : $178.8 million versus $169.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change.

: $178.8 million versus $169.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change. Revenues by Type- Recurring revenues : $977.5 million versus $970.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $977.5 million versus $970.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Equity and other: $24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

Here is how Broadridge Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Broadridge Financial here>>>

Shares of Broadridge Financial have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.