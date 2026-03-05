Broadridge Financial (BR) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR). Shares have lost about 0.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Broadridge Financial due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Broadridge Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share topped the consensus mark by 19% and increased 2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.71 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 7.6% and were up 7.9% year over year.

Other Key Q2 Metrics for BR

Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment increased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.23 billion. The Global Technology and Operations segment’s revenues amounted to $459.5 million, increasing 9% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted operating income of $265 million increased 1% year over year. The adjusted operating income margin of 15.5% increased 110 basis points year over year.

Broadridge exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $370.7 million compared with $561.5 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt was $2.67 billion compared with $2.75 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.

The company generated $367.1 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $21.5 million in the quarter. It paid out $216.9 million in dividends.

BR's FY26 Guidance

The company expects recurring revenue growth to be 5-7%. Adjusted EPS growth is expected to be 9-12% as compared with the previous view of 8-12%. The adjusted operating income margin is estimated to be around 20-21%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Broadridge Financial has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Broadridge Financial has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Broadridge Financial is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Over the past month, F5 Networks (FFIV), a stock from the same industry, has gained 3.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

F5 reported revenues of $822.47 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.3%. EPS of $4.45 for the same period compares with $3.84 a year ago.

F5 is expected to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.3%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for F5. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.