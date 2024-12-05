Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR). Shares have added about 6.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Broadridge Financial due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Broadridge Meets Q1 Earnings Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions' first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues lagged the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1 per share decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.42 billion missed the consensus mark by 3.9% and were down slightly year over year.

Recurring revenues of $900 million increased 3% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a constant currency basis.

BR's Key Q1 Metrics

Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment decreased 1% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1 billion, slightly above our estimate of $1.52 billion. The Global Technology and Operations segment’s revenues amounted to $407 million, lagging our estimate of $437.5 million but increasing 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted operating income of $185 million decreased 7% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin of 13% declined 90 basis points year over year.

Broadridge exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $292.8 million compared with $304.4 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt was $3.6 billion compared with $3.4 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

The company used $125.5 million of cash in operating activities and capex was $7.9 million in the quarter. It paid out $7.9 million in dividends.

BR's Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Broadridge raised its revenue guidance. The company expects recurring revenue growth to be 6-8% compared with the previous expectation of 5-7%. Adjusted earnings per share growth is expected to be 8-12%. Adjusted operating income margin is estimated to be around 20%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 10.55% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Broadridge Financial has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Broadridge Financial has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

