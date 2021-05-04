Broadridge (BR) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $1.76 (on an adjusted basis) which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents. Earnings increased on a year over year basis.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.67 per share remained unchanged at $1.67 over the last 60 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters with an average beat of 13.5%.

Revenues Higher Than Expected

Broadridge recorded total revenues of $1.39 billion which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. Also, revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure.

Key Stats to Note: Broadridge generated $355.8 million of cash from continuous operations and capex was $11.4 in the reported quarter. The company paid out $66.6 million as dividends in the quarter.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, Broadridge has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check back later for our full write up on this Broadridge earnings report later!

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.