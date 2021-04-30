Broadridge (BR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 4, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched the same in one and missed in the other, the average beat being 13.5%.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.28 billion, which indicates a 2.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Expected growth is likely to have been driven by acquisitions, organic growth and higher trading volumes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pegged at $321 million, which indicates year-over-year increase of 4.9%. The consensus estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $980 million, which suggests year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been benefited by operating strength. The consensus mark for earnings is at $1.67 per share, which is same as the year ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

BGSF, Inc. BGSF, with an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO, with an Earnings ESP of +30.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Avis Budget CAR, with an Earnings ESP of +15.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



BGSF, Inc. (BGSF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.