Broadridge (BR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. BR is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jan 31, before the bell.

The company’s shares have gained 28.7% over the past year compared with 26.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

What to Expect This Time

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $994.4 million, indicating an increase of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Higher Global Technology and Operations ("GTO") segment revenues, driven by acquisitions and organic growth, are likely to have benefited the top line. The consensus mark for GTO revenues is pegged at $284 million, indicating 19.8% year-over-year growth. In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Broadridge’s total revenues of $949 million decreased 2% year over year.

Higher organic and inorganic revenues are expected to have driven earnings, the consensus mark for which is pegged at 76 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 35.7%. In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share were down 2% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

