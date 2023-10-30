Broadridge (BR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 2, before market open.

BR has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, meeting once. The average surprise is 0.52%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.37 billion, indicating a 7.1% rise from a year ago. The company is likely to have benefited from improving segmental performance.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 94 cents, suggesting 11.9% growth from the prior-year levels. Increasing revenues are likely to have driven such an increase.

Segmental Expectations

Our estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues from the Investor Communication Solutions (ICS) segment is currently pegged at $1.02 billion, indicating a 10.4% increase from the year-ago figure. Within the segment, revenues from ICS Recurring Fee and Distribution are expected to be $543 million and $424.7 million, respectively. Our projection for the Global Technology and Operations segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $1.36 billion, implying 6.5% growth from the previous year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Earnings Snapshot of Other Players

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG posted third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. IPG’s adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share lagged the consensus estimate by 6.7%. The bottom line, however, climbed 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Net revenues of $2.31 billion fell short of the consensus estimate by 3.3%. In the year-ago quarter, IPG’s net revenues were $2.3 billion. Total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 1.5% year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 45 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Yet, the metric rose 1.7% from the year-ago figure.

EFX’s total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.7%. Nonetheless, the figure gained 6% a year ago on a reported basis and 6.5% on a local-currency basis.

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and jumped 8.2% year over year.

FI’s organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter. This was driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

