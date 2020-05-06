Broadridge (BR) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. BR is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 8, before the bell.

The company’s shares have depreciated 6.7%, year to date, compared with the 18.1% decline of the industry it belongs to.

What to Expect This Time

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.25 billion, indicating a 1.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Higher Global Technology and Operations (GTO) segment revenues are likely to have aided the top line on acquisitions and organic growth. The consensus mark for GTO revenues is pegged at $287 million, indicating 21.1% year-over-year growth. In the fiscal second quarter, Broadridge’s total revenues of $969 million increased 2% year over year.

Higher organic and inorganic revenues are expected to have driven earnings, the consensus mark for which is pegged at $1.74, indicating a year-over-year rise of 9.4%. In the fiscal second quarter, adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share were down 5% on a year-over-year basis.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. revenue-ttm | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks investors may consider from the broader Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2020 earnings.

ServiceMaster SERV has an Earnings ESP of +11.24% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report results on May 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Green Dot GDOT has an Earnings ESP of +3.83% and holds a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. The company is scheduled to release quarterly numbers on May 11.

ICF International ICFI has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. The company is set to announce results on May 5.

