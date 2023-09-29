Broadridge (BR) Rises 25% in a Year: What You Should Know

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR has had an impressive run over the past year, with shares having gained 25.4% compared with the 8.7% increase of the Outsourcing industry and the 20.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Aiding the Stock?

Broadridge is experiencing steady income from regular fees. It is benefiting from a combination of new customers, internal expansion and synergies from acquisitions. The company’s revenues came in at $6.1 billion in fiscal 2023, $5.71 billion in fiscal 2022 and $4.99 billion in fiscal 2021, reflecting year-over-year growth of around 6%, 14%, and 10%, respectively.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

Broadridge has a consistent track record of dividend payments. In 2023, 2022, and 2021, it paid $331 million, $290.7 million and $261.7 million in dividends, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Broadridge is executing well on its growth strategy in governance, capital markets and wealth management. On the governance front, it is utilizing the next generation of digital communications and enhancing print and mail services through advanced technology. In capital markets, the company continues to develop its global platform capabilities and use next-generation solutions to improve its offerings. On the wealth management front, it has developed a comprehensive wealth management platform that offers top-notch systems and data integration capabilities and enables clients.

For fiscal 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues is pegged at $7.6 per share and $6.5 billion, respectively. The earnings estimate indicates an 8.8% increase year over year while the revenue estimate suggests 7.2% growth.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

BR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Business Service sector that investors may consider:

Verisk Analytics VRSK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four previous quarters and matched once, with an average surprise of 9.9%. The consensus mark for 2023 revenues is pegged at $2.66 billion, indicating an 8.2% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. Its earnings are pegged at $5.71 per share for 2023, suggesting 14% growth from the year-ago reported figure. VRSK currently has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Automatic Data ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.3% and 11.1%, respectively.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.