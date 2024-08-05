Broadridge (BR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 6, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 6%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.96 billion, which indicates a 6.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Expected growth is likely to have been driven by internal growth and new businesses, higher equity proxy activity and an increase in postage rate.

Our estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $1.52 billion, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. Our estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pegged at $437.5 million, which indicates a 9.2% year-over-year increase.

The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.48 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. We expect improved operating performance in the quarter, benefiting the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin Corporation APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating 43.8% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 74 cents, indicating 236.4% growth from the year-ago reported quarter.Earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters with an earnings surprise of 60.9%, on average.

APP currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to post its second-quarter results on Aug 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Corpay CPAY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $971.7 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.5 per share, suggesting 7.6% growth from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters, missed in one, and met in one, with an average surprise of 0.02%.

CPAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 7.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

