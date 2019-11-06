Broadridge (BR) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q1
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues.
Adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share missed the consensus estimate by 4 cents and were down 14% year over year. Total revenues of $949 million lagged the consensus mark by around $32 million and were down 2% year over year. The company generated closed sales of $38 million in the quarter, up 103% year over year.
Shares of the company have gained 29.9% year to date, outperforming the 24.6% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Let’s check out the numbers in detail.
Revenues by Segment
Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment declined 7% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $703 million. Global Technology and Operations segment revenues came in at $274 million, up 15% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The improvement was driven by acquisitions and organic growth.
Revenues by Type
Recurring fee revenues of $623 million increased 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Event-driven fee revenues of $40 million decreased 48% year over year. Distribution revenues were down 8% year over year to $313 million.
Operating Results
Adjusted operating income of $104 million declined 16% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin declined to 10.9% from 12.6% in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Broadridge exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $358.3 million compared with $273.2 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.37 billion compared with $1.47 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
The company used $86.4 million of cash in operating activities and capex was $20.2 million in the quarter. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $106.7 million. Broadridge paid out $55.4 million in dividends in the reported quarter.
Guidance
Broadridge reiterated fiscal year 2020 guidance.
Total revenues are expected to grow 3-6%. Recurring fee revenue growth is anticipated in the range of 8-10%. Adjusted operating income margin is estimated approximately 18%. Closed sales are anticipated between $190 million and $230 million. Adjusted EPS are expected to register 8-12% growth.
