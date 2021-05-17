Broadridge (BR) Banking on Recurring Revenues, Debt Woe Stays

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is currently benefiting from strategic acquisitions and a strong business model.

The company recently reported third-quarter fiscal 2021’s adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4% and increased 5% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.39 billion also beat the consensus mark by 8.3% and rose 11% year over year.

The stock has gained 36.6% in the past year, significantly underperforming the 44.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Strong Business Model

Broadridge’s robust business model ensures significant recurring-fee revenues, including contributions from net new business, internal growth and acquisition-related synergies. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, recurring-fee revenues of $900 million increased 7.8% year over year and contributed 65% of total revenues.

Broadridge has been supplementing internal growth with strategic acquisitions. The recent acquisition of Itiviti is expected to significantly increase Broadridge’s revenues outside of North America and expand the company’s international footprint. The February 2020 acquisition of FundsLibrary has amplified its pan-European regulatory communications and digital data platform, supporting the lifecycle of fund data, documents and regulatory reporting for the investment industry.

Broadridge has a track record of consistent dividend payment. During fiscal 2020, the company paid cash dividends of $241 million. It paid out $211.2 million, $165.8 million and $152.2 million of dividends during fiscal years 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Debt Burden Stays

Broadridge’s cash and cash equivalent of $356 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter was well below its debt level of $1.7 billion, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet its debt burden. Broadridge, however, has no short-term debt to clear off.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Equifax EFX, Charles River CRAI and TransUnion TRU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, Charles River and TransUnion is 14%, 15.5% and 20.9%, respectively.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR): Free Stock Analysis Report



TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.