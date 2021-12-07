Broadridge (BR) Appoints New Global Chief Marketing Officer

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR announced the appointment of Dipti Kachru as global chief marketing officer, effective January 18.

Prior to joining Broadridge, Kachru served as the chief marketing officer for the Wealth Management division at J.P. Morgan. Earlier, she has held multiple senior consumer and wholesale marketing roles at J.P. Morgan Chase and Oppenheimer Funds (now Invesco). She had started her career in advertising, working with global brands like Pepsi, American Express and Microsoft.

In her new role, Kachru will be supervising Broadridge's global marketing organization — brand and digital strategy, product positioning, lead generation and thought leadership. She will monitor factors like driving growth, global brand reputation, expanding client relationships and helping the company achieve its revenue growth targets. Kachru will be a member of Broadridge's executive leadership team, wherein she will be reporting to Chris Perry, president of the company.

Considering Kachru’s prior experience, the latest appointment is expected to complement Broadridge’s operations and strengthen its competitive position in the U.S. market.

Chris Perry, president of Broadridge, stated, "Dipti is a modern, client-centric marketer with significant experience in financial services. Her proven expertise in strategic marketing and digital transformation will further enable us to scale our business, enhance our offerings and elevate our reputation in the marketplace, leveraging both her wealth and asset management/funds experience. We are also thrilled to welcome a purpose-driven leader who is deeply committed to developing talent and making our industry more inclusive."

So far this year, shares of Broadridge have gained 12% compared with 24.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.

