Broadridge (BR) Announces Partnership With AccessFintech

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR, yesterday, announced a new partnership with AccessFintech. Founded in 2015, AccessFintech runs a network of financial industry participants, sharing data and working together on exception resolution of trades.

The collaboration is aimed at providing a Strategic Gateway for Settlement Workflow that helps in efficiently resolving multi-party settlement fails. Powered by Broadridge's post-trade data and platforms, and subsumed with AccessFintech's cloud-based operations workflow model, this work flow solution enables users to attain transformational advantages, such as accelerated resolution of settlement fails, cost savings and operational risk reduction.

It allows participants to seamlessly share data with multiple counterparties on a single platform, ensuring high quality and consistency of data, easy onboarding, and improved efficiency in comparing data and resolving settlement exceptions.

Vijay Mayadas, president of Capital Markets at Broadridge, said, "Broadridge's partnership with AccessFintech aims to bridge operational gaps that currently exist in multi-party exception management with a collaborative approach, providing the sell-side with consistent, quality data and an automated workflow.

Notably, Broadridge’s shares have gained 55.3% over the past year, underperforming the 58.8% rise of the industry it belongs to and 62.8% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

