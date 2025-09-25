Markets
BR

Broadridge Announces Minority Investment In WealthFeed

September 25, 2025 — 07:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) announced a new strategic partnership and minority investment in WealthFeed, a cloud-based platform that leverages AI capabilities to power lead generation and deepen existing relationships for financial advisors.

"Partnering with Broadridge is a transformative moment for WealthFeed and the advisors we serve. By uniting our real-time money-in-motion insights with Broadridge's proven digital engagement platform, we're giving advisors the ability to act on key life events with precision and scale," said Sam Kendree, Co-Founder and CEO of WealthFeed.

