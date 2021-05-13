Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$29m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 18%, coming in at just US$0.15 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BRMK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Broadmark Realty Capital's three analysts is for revenues of US$131.3m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 20% to US$0.77. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$141.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.80 in 2021. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 6.4% to US$12.50, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Broadmark Realty Capital's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Broadmark Realty Capital's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 18% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 33% growth over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that Broadmark Realty Capital is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Broadmark Realty Capital analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Broadmark Realty Capital has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.