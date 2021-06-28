Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BRMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.8, the dividend yield is 7.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRMK was $10.8, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.10 and a 23.85% increase over the 52 week low of $8.72.

BRMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BRMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports BRMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.31%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

