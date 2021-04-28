Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BRMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.87, the dividend yield is 7.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRMK was $10.87

BRMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). BRMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports BRMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.06%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

