Broadleaf Co., Ltd. Reports Turnaround in Q3 2024

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. has reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues increasing by 15.2% to 12,958 million yen and a return to profitability, compared to losses in the same period last year. The company also revised its earnings forecasts for the full fiscal year, indicating continued positive financial momentum. Investors may find this positive shift noteworthy as the company navigates the fiscal year 2024.

