Broadleaf Co., Ltd. Raises 2024 Earnings Forecast

November 12, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. (JP:3673) has released an update.

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for 2024, showing a positive outlook due to strong sales in the non-mobility sector and cost reductions. The company now anticipates a revenue of 17,800 million yen and increased profits, reflecting improved performance compared to previous predictions.

