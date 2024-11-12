Broadleaf Co., Ltd. Raises 2024 Earnings Forecast

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. (JP:3673) has released an update.

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for 2024, showing a positive outlook due to strong sales in the non-mobility sector and cost reductions. The company now anticipates a revenue of 17,800 million yen and increased profits, reflecting improved performance compared to previous predictions.

