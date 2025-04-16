Broadcom's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $772,492 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,756,950.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $205.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $205.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $31.6 $30.9 $30.9 $145.00 $309.0K 2.9K 202 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.9 $5.3 $5.36 $200.00 $140.5K 12.0K 261 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $15.95 $15.65 $15.7 $160.00 $125.6K 984 84 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.25 $175.00 $125.0K 1.3K 564 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.95 $31.8 $31.98 $185.00 $115.1K 1.6K 122

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Broadcom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,459,023, the price of AVGO is down -2.43% at $174.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Broadcom

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $225.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $210. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Broadcom with a target price of $240.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Broadcom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AVGO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

