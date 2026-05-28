Broadcom's BCM68850 Boosts AVGO's Edge AI Push: More Upside Ahead?

Broadcom’s AVGO Semiconductor business gets a boost with the latest launch of the BCM68850, a SoC, which is the industry’s first 50G ITU-PON home gateway chipset with an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) and native Wi-Fi 8 compatibility. The company is pairing 50G PON with Wi-Fi 8 readiness and post-quantum cryptography that strengthens Broadcom’s share in fiber broadband gateways as operators prepare for AI-intensive consumer applications and next-generation Wi-Fi deployments. The BCM68850 materially strengthens AVGO’s AI narrative by extending its AI infrastructure strategy from hyperscale data centers to the broadband edge, creating a new semiconductor growth vector alongside its booming custom AI accelerator (XPU) business.



BCM68850 transforms the home gateway into an “edge AI” compute node. Broadcom emphasized that future residential traffic will increasingly involve “massive, instantaneous micro-bursts of data” generated by AI agents, ultra-HD telepresence, and real-time edge inference workloads. The chip’s integrated NPU enables AI inference locally on the gateway, reducing cloud latency while improving privacy and bandwidth efficiency. The BCM68850 demonstrates that Broadcom is embedding AI acceleration into broadband, Wi-Fi, cable and consumer-premise equipment, creating incremental semiconductor demand outside the data center.



The product also reinforces Broadcom’s strategy of owning the full AI networking stack. AI networking revenues represented roughly one-third of total AI revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and are expected to rise toward 40% as demand for higher-bandwidth infrastructure accelerates. The BCM68850 extends Broadcom’s “end-to-end 50G offering” from optical line terminals (OLTs) to the customer edge, integrating with Broadcom’s BCM68660 OLT and BCM55050 ONT platforms. In effect, AVGO is building a vertically integrated AI connectivity ecosystem spanning hyperscale networking, fiber access infrastructure and intelligent home gateways.



The BCM68850 also supports AVGO’s long-term AI inference thesis. Management has emphasized that inference demand is becoming a major driver of compute expansion as customers commercialize and monetize large language models. The SoC operationalizes this trend at the network edge by enabling local inference and intelligent traffic management directly inside broadband gateways. Features such as “Intelligent Self-Healing” and predictive bandwidth optimization demonstrate how AI processing is increasingly embedded into networking hardware itself.



While Broadcom’s near-term AI revenue surge is driven primarily by XPUs and networking silicon, the BCM68850 expands the company’s AI opportunity into edge infrastructure, broadband gateways and intelligent consumer networking equipment. That broadening of the AI portfolio supports management’s confidence in sustained semiconductor growth and its projection that AI chip revenue could exceed $100 billion in 2027. Broadcom expects a positive second-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, with AI revenues of $10.7 billion, suggesting a 140% year-over-year upsurge. Semiconductor revenues are expected to be $14.8 billion, indicating 76% year-over-year growth.

AVGO Faces Tough Competition in the Semiconductor Market

Broadcom is facing stiff competition from NVIDIA NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD in the semiconductor space.



NVIDIA is at the center of AI computing, with its products widely used across data centers, gaming and autonomous vehicles. The company’s newer Hopper 200 and Blackwell GPU platforms are being adopted quickly as customers work to grow their AI infrastructure. Data Center revenues reached $75.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, up 92% from a year ago and up 21% sequentially, driven by the ramp-up of Blackwell 300 products and demand for InfiniBand, Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVLink solutions.



AMD’s prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads. AMD believes EPYC’s expanding portfolio — including the upcoming sixth-generation Venice family and AI-optimized Verano processors — positions AMD to capture substantial market share gains as hyperscalers deploy broader AI compute architectures. Management indicated that server CPU revenues are expected to grow more than 70% year over year in the second quarter, with strong growth continuing into 2027 as new EPYC products ramp.

AVGO’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Broadcom shares have appreciated 21.9% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 19.4%.

AVGO Stock Outperforms Sector



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The AVGO stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 15.25X compared with the broader sector’s 6.83X. Broadcom has a Value Score of D.

AVGO Stock Has a Stretched Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.41 per share, up 0.4% over the past 60 days, suggesting 67.3% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2025.

Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote



Broadcom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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