News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Broadcom's Acquisition Of VMware To Close On Nov. 22

November 21, 2023 — 08:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and VMware, Inc. (VMW) announced that they have received all required regulatory approvals and intend to close Broadcom's acquisition of VMware on November 22, 2023. The companies noted that there is no legal impediment to closing under U.S. merger regulations.

Broadcom has received legal merger clearance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, Israel, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and foreign investment control clearance in all necessary jurisdictions.

VMware is a provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
VMW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.