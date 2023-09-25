Broadcom: Court Prohibits Netflix From Further Patent Infringement In Germany

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) said the District Court of Munich, Germany, ruled that Netflix is infringing a Broadcom patent related to HEVC/H.265 video coding. The court ruled that Netflix is infringing the '366 Patent through its transmission of HEVC video, which Netflix employs to provide Ultra HD content to users. The court-ordered injunction prohibits Netflix from providing certain video streaming services utilizing Broadcom's patented technology.

"Netflix has built a robust video streaming business that relies on Broadcom's patented technology to deliver content to its users, and Broadcom is pleased to see this recognized by the German court," said Mark Terrano, general manager of Broadcom's Intellectual Property and Licensing Division.

