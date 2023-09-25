News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Broadcom: Court Prohibits Netflix From Further Patent Infringement In Germany

September 25, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) said the District Court of Munich, Germany, ruled that Netflix is infringing a Broadcom patent related to HEVC/H.265 video coding. The court ruled that Netflix is infringing the '366 Patent through its transmission of HEVC video, which Netflix employs to provide Ultra HD content to users. The court-ordered injunction prohibits Netflix from providing certain video streaming services utilizing Broadcom's patented technology.

"Netflix has built a robust video streaming business that relies on Broadcom's patented technology to deliver content to its users, and Broadcom is pleased to see this recognized by the German court," said Mark Terrano, general manager of Broadcom's Intellectual Property and Licensing Division.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.