Broadcom withdraws 2020 revenue forecast on coronavirus hit

March 12 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O withdrew its revenue forecast for 2020 on Thursday, joining a host of chipmakers that have either cut or pulled their sales outlook due to disruptions in global supply chain caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 20% of Broadcom's revenue in 2019 had come from Apple Inc AAPL.O, which was the first big technology company to say the epidemic was hurting its production and demand in China.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

