Broadcom withdraws 2020 revenue forecast on coronavirus hit

Broadcom Inc withdrew its revenue forecast for 2020 on Thursday, joining a host of chipmakers that have either cut or pulled their sales outlook due to disruptions in global supply chain caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 20% of Broadcom's revenue in 2019 had come from Apple Inc AAPL.O, which was the first big technology company to say the epidemic was hurting its production and demand in China.

