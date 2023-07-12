News & Insights

Broadcom wins conditional EU antitrust approval to buy VMware

July 12, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O secured EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware VMW.N after offering remedies to help rival Marvell Technology MRVL.O.

Broadcom offered Marvell and other rivals interoperability commitments related to its Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs), a kind of storage adapters, the European Commission said.

Marvell and other rivals will have "guaranteed access to the interoperability Application Programming Interfaces as well as to the materials, tools and technical support necessary for the development and certification of third-party FC HBAs", the EU competition enforcer said.

Marvell and other rivals will also have guaranteed access to the source code for all of Broadcom's current and future FC HBA drivers through an irrevocable open source license.

"The commitments offered by Broadcom will enable its only rival Marvell, to continue competing on equal footing and ensure a similar protection for any future entrants," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

