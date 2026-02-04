Broadcom (WBAG:BROA) Price Target Increased by 11.58% to 395.24

The average one-year price target for Broadcom (WBAG:BROA) has been revised to € 395,24 / share. This is an increase of 11.58% from the prior estimate of € 354,22 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 317,14 to a high of € 476,74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.08% from the latest reported closing price of € 235,15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROA is 1.24%, an increase of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 4,289,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151,199K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,087K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROA by 49.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 146,477K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151,198K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROA by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 135,587K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,301K shares , representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROA by 2.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 133,467K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,245K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROA by 49.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 109,729K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,611K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROA by 10.08% over the last quarter.

