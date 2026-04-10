Broadcom vs. Palantir: One AI Stock Is the Clear Buy - Is It This One?

Both Broadcom Inc. AVGO and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR have ridden the artificial intelligence (AI) wave, gaining 95% and 47%, respectively, over the past year. However, if investors have missed their rally and are considering an entry point, the key question is: which of these two AI stocks is the better buy today? Let us, thus, see in detail their performance and which one presents a more compelling buying opportunity.

Key Bullish Drivers for Broadcom

Driven by an increase in demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking, Broadcom’s AI business has strengthened lately. In the fiscal first quarter of 2026, Broadcom’s AI revenues reached $8.4 billion, up an impressive 106% year over year, well above expectations, according to investors.broadcom.com.

The consolidated revenues climbed to a record $19.3 billion, up 29% compared to the same period a year ago. This performance highlighted that Broadcom is a leading infrastructure player in the AI boom, showcasing its capability to deliver substantial revenue growth despite being a large-cap company.

Thanks to accelerating AI demand, Broadcom expects revenues of around $22 billion for the fiscal second quarter of 2026, with AI semiconductor revenues totaling approximately $10.7 billion. The company anticipates an EBITDA margin of around 68% of projected revenues, highlighting stronger operational efficiency and solid pricing power. Adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 billion in the fiscal first quarter already accounted for 68% of revenues.

Broadcom also maintains a strong cash flow position, providing it with ample resources to invest in growth initiatives and reduce debts. Broadcom has generated $8.01 billion in free cash flow in the fiscal first quarter, representing 41% of its revenues.

Bullish Case for Palantir

The demand for Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has increased significantly over time among both the U.S. government and commercial clients. This is because AIP enables seamless integration of AI and large language models into highly complex data infrastructures.

Thanks to the popularity of AIP, Palantir’s government segment revenues climbed 66% year over year and 17% quarter over quarter to $570 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, while revenues from the U.S. commercial segment jumped 137% year over year and 28% sequentially to $507 million, according to investors.palantir.com. Total revenues for the quarter reached $1.4 billion, up 70% year over year and 19% quarter over quarter.

Palantir posted GAAP net income of $609 million, reflecting a 43% margin, and further expects profitability to improve throughout 2026. For full-year 2026, Palantir anticipates revenues of $7.182-$7.198 billion, up from $4.475 billion in 2025. The revenue growth expectations seem achievable since the U.S. commercial client’s remaining deal value reached $4.38 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 145% from the same period a year ago and 21% sequentially.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Palantir’s adjusted free cash flow came in at $791 million, representing a margin of 56%. This incredibly strong margin will help Palantir in funding growth initiatives and reducing debt. Moreover, Palantir’s Gotham and Foundry platforms face limited competition, which helps in generating predictable cash flows over time.

Broadcom or Palantir: Which AI Stock Is a Clear Buy Right Now?

Broadcom is making the most of the AI wave, delivering strong revenue growth, high margins, and solid cash generation driven by an increase in demand for AI infrastructure. Palantir, meanwhile, is seeing rapid growth as its AIP drives demand across government and commercial clients, boosting revenues, profitability and cash flow.

However, Palantir still relies heavily on government spending, which makes its growth exposed to any abrupt policy shifts or delays. On the other hand, Broadcom benefits from a diversified revenue base across AI infrastructure, semiconductor, networking and software segments, supported by a strong customer portfolio.

Palantir’s lofty valuation remains another major concern, leaving the stock highly sensitive to negative sentiment and potential sharp declines if the broader market corrects. Notably, Michael Burry has cautioned that Palantir may be in a bubble and could face intense competition in the enterprise AI from Anthropic. Palantir seems significantly overvalued compared to Broadcom, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 99.55 compared to Broadcom’s 31.73.





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Finally, Broadcom remains more efficient in generating profits than Palantir. This is because Broadcom’s return on equity (ROE) of 47.5% exceeds Palantir’s ROE of 29.8%.





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Therefore, in this matchup, Broadcom stands out as the better buy at this time. Broadcom has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Palantir has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.