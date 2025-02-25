Broadcom Unusual Options Activity For February 25

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 63% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $422,430, and 5 were calls, valued at $607,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $255.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Broadcom options trades today is 2354.36 with a total volume of 2,307.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Broadcom's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $255.0 over the last 30 days.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.6 $18.1 $18.05 $255.00 $361.0K 1.1K 0 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $2.74 $2.73 $2.74 $200.00 $137.0K 5.3K 847 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $45.45 $45.2 $45.2 $240.00 $135.6K 1.0K 30 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.6 $10.45 $10.6 $220.00 $97.5K 3.9K 129 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $1.61 $1.58 $1.58 $240.00 $86.5K 3.2K 89

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Broadcom's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 855,879, the price of AVGO is down by -1.11%, reaching $205.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $246.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $246.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Broadcom options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

