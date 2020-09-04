Markets
AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 4% On Earnings, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of semiconductor company Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) are climbing more than 4% Friday morning on better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The company also provided fourth-quarter revenue guidance, higher than analysts' view.

The company posted earnings on an adjusted basis of $5.40 per share compared with the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $5.24 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 6% year-over-year at $8.821 billion.

For the fourth quarter, Broadcom expects revenue to be $6.4 billion plus or minus $150 million. The consensus estimate is at $6.2 billion.

The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $3.25 per share payable on September 30, to stockholders of record on September 22.

AVGO is currently trading at $369.06, nearing to its 52-week high of $378.96.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular