Broadcom to review strategic options for two VMware units - Insider

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 29, 2023 — 04:53 pm EST

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O will review strategic options for two business units of VMware, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a leaked email from CEO Hock Tan to employees.

Broadcom closed its $69 billion acquisition of the cloud-computing firm on Nov. 22 after receiving regulatory approval from China.

The units being reviewed are End-User Computing and Carbon Black, the report said.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment

VMware will continue to operate as four units - Cloud Foundation, Tanzu, Software-Defined Edge and Application Networking and Security, Insider said.

Its top boss Raghu Raghuram will serve as CEO Tan's technical advisor.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

