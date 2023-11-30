News & Insights

Broadcom to lay off 1,300 VMware employees following takeover

November 30, 2023 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O will lay off about 1,300 VMware employees in California following its acquisition of the cloud-computing firm, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Broadcom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The chipmaker will also review strategic options for two business units of VMware, Insider had reported on Wednesday, citing a leaked email from CEO Hock Tan to employees.

Broadcom closed its $69 billion acquisition of VMware on Nov. 22 after receiving regulatory approval from China.

