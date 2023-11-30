Broadcom to lay off 1,300 VMware employees following takeover

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O will lay off about 1,300 VMware employees in California following its acquisition of the cloud-computing firm, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Broadcom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The chipmaker will also review strategic options for two business units of VMware, Insider had reported on Wednesday, citing a leaked email from CEO Hock Tan to employees.

Broadcom closed its $69 billion acquisition of VMware on Nov. 22 after receiving regulatory approval from China.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.