Broadcom Stock Investors Just Got Spectacular News From CEO Hock Tan

Broadcom reported first-quarter results that easily outpaced Wall Street's expectations and management's forecast.

The robust results and forward-looking guidance confirm that demand for artificial intelligence (AI) continues to accelerate.

As one of the principal beneficiaries of advances in artificial intelligence (AI), all eyes were on Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Wednesday afternoon, as investors sought insight into the future of AI.

Expectations were high coming into the company's quarterly financial release, with shareholders sitting on the edge of their seats. The results spoke volumes about the future, providing the clearest evidence yet that AI adoption continues at a brisk pace.

AI is driving this train

Broadcom delivered the results of its 2026 fiscal first quarter (ended Feb. 1), which exceeded expectations with room to spare. Record revenue of $19.3 billion climbed 29% year over year -- accelerating from 28% growth in Q4, fueling adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05, which jumped 28%.

For context, analysts' consensus estimates called for revenue of $19.14 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.02, so Broadcom cleared both hurdles with ease.

Ongoing demand for AI solutions fueled the company's impressive results, as AI-based revenue surged 106% year over year to $8.4 billion. This marked the 12th consecutive quarter of AI-centric growth. Cash generation was also robust, as operating cash flow of $8.26 billion fueled free cash flow of $8 billion, or 41% of revenue.

CEO Hock Tan left no doubt about what was driving the outsize growth, saying that Broadcom achieved its record first-quarter results "on continued strength in AI semiconductor solutions." He went on to cite "robust demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking" for fueling the company's "accelerating" AI revenue growth.

Broadcom gave investors other reasons to celebrate. In light of the company's surging revenue growth, CFO Kirsten Spears announced that the board of directors has approved a new $10 billion share repurchase program through Dec. 31, 2026. The company also announced its quarterly dividend of $0.65, payable on March 31, to shareholders of record as of March 23. That represents a current yield of 0.76%, though the seemingly low payout must be viewed in light of the stock's 69% gains over the past year. Furthermore, with a payout ratio below 50%, there's ample room for future increases.

Tan also provided an eye-popping second-quarter forecast and is now guiding for revenue of $22 billion, an increase of 47% compared to the prior-year quarter. For context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for Q2 revenue of $20.4 billion. However, Broadcom tends to issue conservative guidance, and this quarter is likely no different. Tan also said he expects demand to continue to accelerate, with AI semiconductor revenue to surge 140% to $10.7 billion.

Looking ahead, Tan said Broadcom's visibility into 2027 has improved dramatically, guiding for AI chip revenue of $100 billion.

Despite the company's accelerating growth, the stock is trading for just 30 times forward earnings and 22 times next year's expected earnings, making Broadcom a compelling opportunity.

