Is Broadcom Stock a Better Investment Pick Than NVIDIA Now?

The technology space is witnessing an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven surge, with industry leaders NVIDIA NVDA and Broadcom AVGO at the forefront. However, these two companies operate under vastly different business models. While NVIDIA is deeply dependent on AI chips, Broadcom boasts a diversified portfolio across multiple markets. This raises a critical question for investors: Is Broadcom the wiser investment choice than NVIDIA?

NVIDIA: AI-Centric Growth & Potential Risks

NVIDIA has seen explosive growth, with the third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues reaching $35.08 billion, marking a 94% year-over-year increase. The AI revolution primarily fuels this surge, as its Data Center segment alone generated $30.8 billion, accounting for 88% of total revenues and growing 112% year over year. Notably, the demand for H100 and H200 GPUs, which power AI training and inference, continues to skyrocket. Moreover, NVIDIA’s next-generation Blackwell architecture is expected to sustain this momentum, solidifying its leadership in AI infrastructure.

However, this aggressive AI-driven expansion comes with significant risks. Since AI chips form the backbone of NVIDIA’s business, any slowdown in AI demand could lead to a sharp revenue decline. While the company is making strides in software and services, hardware remains its dominant revenue source, leaving it vulnerable to fluctuations in AI spending.

Market volatility poses another challenge. Supply chain constraints could disrupt production and delay product rollouts, affecting revenue growth. Furthermore, the industry may experience AI spending digestion—a phase where companies scale back investments after an initial surge in AI infrastructure build-out. This could temper demand for NVIDIA’s chips, making its current growth trajectory less predictable.

Despite these risks, NVIDIA’s position as the leading AI hardware provider gives it a strong competitive advantage. Continued technological innovation, expansion into enterprise AI software and increasing adoption of AI across industries will be crucial in sustaining its long-term growth.

Broadcom: A More Diversified and Stable Business Model

Unlike NVIDIA, Broadcom has a more balanced business portfolio, which provides insulation against market fluctuations. For the fourth quarter of 2024, Broadcom reported $14.05 billion in revenues, up 51.2% year over year. While Broadcom’s AI revenues are growing rapidly — up 220% year over year to $12.2 billion — it only accounts for 41% of the company’s semiconductor revenues, making Broadcom less vulnerable to a potential AI slowdown.

One of Broadcom’s biggest strengths is diversification across multiple technology sectors. The company’s networking segment, particularly AI connectivity solutions using Ethernet, is seeing strong growth and is expected to reach a $60 billion to $90 billion market by 2027.

Additionally, Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware has transformed it into a major player in enterprise software, adding $5.8 billion to fourth-quarter revenues. This segment provides recurring income and acts as a buffer against hardware market fluctuations. Broadcom also generates revenues from wireless technologies (RF, WiFi, Bluetooth), broadband and server storage, further strengthening its stability.

Conclusion: Growth vs. Stability

In the short term, NVIDIA presents a more attractive growth opportunity due to its dominance in AI hardware. The company’s cutting-edge GPU technology and massive AI infrastructure investments make it a key player in the industry. However, this rapid expansion also means higher risks, especially if AI demand slows or competitors gain market share.

On the other hand, Broadcom offers a more balanced and diversified approach. While its AI business is growing, it is not the sole driver of revenues, reducing potential downside risks. Its strong presence in networking, software (via VMware) and wireless solutions ensures long-term financial stability, even if AI spending cools down.

For investors, the choice between NVIDIA and Broadcom depends on risk appetite. Those looking for explosive AI-driven growth may favor NVIDIA – carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – while those seeking a safer, more diversified semiconductor play may find #2 Ranked Broadcom a more resilient long-term investment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

