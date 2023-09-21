News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Broadcom Slides On Reports That Google Mulls To Drop Contract For AI Chips

September 21, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Thursday morning trade after reports said its artificial intelligence chips deal with Google might be at risk. Google is reportedly planning to design the chips in-house and to drop a deal with Broadcom as early as 2027.

Currently, shares of Broadcom are at $800.52, down 3.62 percent from the previous close of $830.57 on a volume of 1,580,937.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.