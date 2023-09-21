Broadcom Slides On Reports That Google Mulls To Drop Contract For AI Chips

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Thursday morning trade after reports said its artificial intelligence chips deal with Google might be at risk. Google is reportedly planning to design the chips in-house and to drop a deal with Broadcom as early as 2027.

Currently, shares of Broadcom are at $800.52, down 3.62 percent from the previous close of $830.57 on a volume of 1,580,937.

