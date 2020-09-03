AVGO

Broadcom sees quarterly revenue above estimates as 5G phone rollouts loom

Contributors
Neha Malara Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Broadcom Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by the upcoming 5G phone launches and strong demand for its data-center chips from the growing remote work market.

Adds Q3 revenue, net income, shares

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by the upcoming 5G phone launches and strong demand for its data-center chips from the growing remote work market.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be $6.4 billion, plus or minus $150 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $6.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The pandemic-led shift to work-from-home has fired up demand for infrastructure such as data centers at a time when the semi-conductor industry is gearing up for the launch of 5G phones that use higher priced chips.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, which accounted for about a fifth of Broadcom's revenue in 2019, is expected to launch its much-anticipated 5G-enabled iPhone in October.

Broadcom posted a 5.6% rise in third-quarter revenue to $5.82 billion, ahead of estimates of $5.76 billion.

Net income attributable to common stock fell to $614 million, or $1.45 per share, from $715 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $5.40 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of $5.24.

Shares of the company, which have gained about 11% this year, rose 1.7% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters