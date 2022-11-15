Markets
AVGO

Broadcom seeks EU antitrust approval for $61 bln VMware buy

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 15, 2022 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O is seeking European Union antitrust approval for its $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware VMW.N, Broadcom said on Tuesday in a statement.

"We are confident that this deal does not present any competition issues and look forward to working with the European Commission throughout this process", the company said.

The EU competition watchdog will decide by Nov. 20 whether to clear the deal. It can open a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns.

Announced in May, the deal is the second biggest globally so far this year and marks Broadcom's attempt to diversify its business into enterprise software.

Tech deals have drawn intense scrutiny from regulators around the world concerned about power being concentrated in a few players and the possibility of bigger companies acquiring startups only to shut them down.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout Editing by Mark Potter)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
VMW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.