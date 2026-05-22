Broadcom Rides on Accelerating Semiconductor Revenues: What's Ahead?

Broadcom’s AVGO reported robust semiconductor growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure solutions from hyperscale customers. Semiconductor solutions revenues rose 52% year over year to $12.52 billion and accounted for nearly 65% of total revenues, which increased 29.5% year over year to $19.31 billion.



AI semiconductor revenues were the primary growth driver. AI revenues more than doubled year over year, reflecting continued investments by cloud and hyperscale customers in next-generation AI infrastructure. Within AI, networking revenues climbed 60% year over year and represented about one-third of total AI revenues during the quarter. Revenues from custom AI accelerators or XPUs surged 140% year over year, highlighting growing demand for Broadcom’s custom silicon solutions.



Broadcom is also strengthening its position in AI networking by increasing the deployment of its Tomahawk 6 switches and 200G SerDes products. The Tomahawk 6 switch family has entered production shipments and delivers twice the throughput of the previous Tomahawk 5 generation. The platform is designed for large-scale AI training and inference environments and supports both 100G and 200G SerDes connectivity. Its advanced routing and interconnect capabilities are aimed at handling AI clusters with more than one million XPUs.



The company continues to expand its AI connectivity portfolio with new product launches introduced at the 2026 Optical Fiber Communications Conference. These include the 3.5D XPU architecture, 102.4T Ethernet switches featuring co-packaged optics, 400G/lane optical DSPs, 200G/lane Ethernet retimers and active electrical cables, along with PCIe Gen6 connectivity solutions. These products are expected to further strengthen Broadcom’s presence in AI networking and optical connectivity markets.



Broadcom expects semiconductor momentum to further strengthen in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. AVGO expects a positive second-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, with AI revenues of $10.7 billion, suggesting a 140% year-over-year upsurge. AI networking is expected to accelerate in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and account for 40% of the total AI revenues. Semiconductor revenues are expected to be $14.8 billion, indicating 76% year-over-year growth. Broadcom expects total revenues of $22 billion, indicating 47% year-over-year growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $22.04 billion, suggesting 46.9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

AVGO Faces Tough Competition in the Semiconductor Market

Broadcom is facing stiff competition from NVIDIA NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD in the semiconductor space.



NVIDIA continues to benefit from accelerating demand for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. Strong adoption of generative AI applications and large language models running on Hopper- and Blackwell-based GPUs is fueling rapid growth in the company’s Data Center segment. NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell Ultra GPUs provide up to 25x higher AI inference token throughput than Hopper 100 systems, reinforcing its leadership in AI computing infrastructure. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Data Center revenues climbed 92% year over year and 21% sequentially to $75.2 billion, contributing approximately 92% of NVIDIA’s total revenues.



Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from accelerating demand for its EPYC server processors and Instinct GPUs, driven by rapid AI infrastructure deployments across cloud and enterprise customers. The growing adoption of inferencing and agentic AI workloads is increasing demand for high-performance CPU compute used for orchestration, data processing and accelerator head nodes, supporting strong EPYC momentum. AMD is also witnessing robust traction for its Instinct accelerators and upcoming Helios rack-scale AI platform, with customer deployments expanding across training and inference workloads. In the first quarter of 2026, AMD’s Data Center revenues rose 57% year over year to a record $5.8 billion, accounting for nearly 56% of total revenues.

AVGO’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Broadcom shares have appreciated 19.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 16.6%.

AVGO Stock Outperforms Sector



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The AVGO stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 15.05X compared with the broader sector’s 6.79X. Broadcom has a Value Score of D.

AVGO Stock Carries a Stretched Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.40 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 52% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

Broadcom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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