Broadcom Reports After the Close on 12/7 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

December 01, 2023 — 02:23 pm EST

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Broadcom (NASD: AVGO) AVGO next earnings date is projected to be 12/7 after the close, with earnings estimates of $9.98/share on $8.55 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Broadcom earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q3 2023 8/31/2023 10.540
Q2 2023 6/1/2023 10.320
Q1 2023 3/2/2023 10.330
Q4 2022 12/8/2022 10.450
Q3 2022 9/1/2022 9.730

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Broadcom has options available that expire December 08th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the AVGO options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Broadcom's current dividend yield is 1.99%, with the following Broadcom Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

