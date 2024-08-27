News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Broadcom Reports After the Close on 9/5 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

August 27, 2024 — 12:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Broadcom (NASD: AVGO) AVGO next earnings date is projected to be 9/5 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.08/share on $11.61 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Broadcom earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q2 2024 6/12/2024 1.100
Q1 2024 3/7/2024 1.100
Q4 2023 12/7/2023 1.110
Q3 2023 8/31/2023 1.050
Q2 2023 6/1/2023 1.030

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Broadcom has options available that expire September 06th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the AVGO options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Broadcom's current dividend yield is 13.16%, with the following Broadcom Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

Also see:
 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
 ETFs Holding ECOM
 RJI Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.