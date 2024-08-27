Broadcom Reports After the Close on 9/5 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Broadcom (NASD: AVGO) AVGO next earnings date is projected to be 9/5 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.08/share on $11.61 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Broadcom earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q2 2024 6/12/2024 1.100 Q1 2024 3/7/2024 1.100 Q4 2023 12/7/2023 1.110 Q3 2023 8/31/2023 1.050 Q2 2023 6/1/2023 1.030

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Broadcom has options available that expire September 06th.

Broadcom's current dividend yield is 13.16%, with the following Broadcom Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

