Markets
AVGO

Broadcom Reportedly In Talks To Buy VMware For About $60 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chip maker Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is in talks to buy enterprise cloud-computing company VMware Inc., (VMW) for about $60 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the Journal, the companies aim to announce a cash-and-stock deal worth about $140 per share on Thursday, assuming the talks don't fall apart. The price wasn't yet set and could still move around.

As of on Monday market close, VMware has a market value of about $50 billion, while Broadcom is around $215 billion.

VMW closed Monday regular trading at $119.43 up $23.72 or 24.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO VMW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular