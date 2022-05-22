Markets
Broadcom Reportedly In Talks To Buy VMware

(RTTNews) - Chip maker Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is in negotiations to buy enterprise cloud-computing company VMware Inc. (VMW), according to several media reports on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

The reports said that negotiations are ongoing and a deal is not imminent. The deal terms under discussion could not be learned.

As of on Friday's market close, Mware has a market value of $40 billion, while Broadcom is around $222 billion.

The deal discussions come about six months after computing pioneer Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) spun off its 81% equity stake in VMware.

