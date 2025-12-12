Broadcom Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Fall

Broadcom AVGO reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and jumping 37.3% year over year.



Revenues rallied 28.2% year over year to $18.02 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.94%.



AVGO shares dropped more than 5% at the time of writing this article. The stock has appreciated 128.8% in the trailing 12 months compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 25.4%.

AVGO’s Q4 Details

Semiconductor solutions revenues (61.5% of net revenues) totaled $11.07 billion, up 35% year over year. The uptick was driven by the strong AI revenues, which surged 74% year over year. Infrastructure software revenues (38.5% of net revenues) soared 19% year over year to $6.94 billion.



Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

The non-GAAP gross margin was 78% up 100 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research and development expenses, as a percentage of net revenues, decreased 150 bps year over year to 8.5%. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net revenues, decreased 100 bps to 3.3%.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 34% year over year to $12.22 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 67.8% up 310 bps year over year.



The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 350 bps year over year to 66.2%.

AVGO’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Nov. 2, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $16.18 billion compared with $10.72 billion as of Aug. 3, 2025.



Total debt (including the current portion of $3.15 billion) was $65.14 billion as of Aug. 3, 2025, compared with $64.23 billion as of Aug. 3, 2025.



Broadcom generated $7.70 billion in cash flow from operations compared with $7.17 billion in the previous quarter. The free cash flow was $7.47 billion compared with $7.02 billion in the prior quarter.



On Sept. 30, 2025, AVGO paid a cash dividend of 59 cents per share, totaling $2.80 billion. The company raised its quarterly dividend payout by 10% to 65 cents per share.

AVGO Offers Solid Q1 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Broadcom expects revenues of $19.1 billion. AI revenues are expected to double year over year to $8.2 billion, driven by strong demand for custom AI accelerators and Ethernet AI switches.



The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 67% for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, AVGO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS, Amphenol APH and Reddit RDDT are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.



Advanced Energy Industries, Amphenol and Reddit each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Advanced Energy Industries, Amphenol and Reddit is currently pegged at 33.4%, 38.7% and 38.6%, respectively.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.