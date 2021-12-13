Broadcom Prospects Remain Strong, Upbeat Outlook

Broadcom (Nasdaq:AVGO) develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes solutions for data centers, networking, software, internet, wireless, storage, and industrial applications.

The company continues to benefit from strong sales of 5G chips and continued demand for wireless solutions. Furthermore, the company's acquisition strategy of complementary technology, goods, and services could result in significant synergies.

Broadcom recently announced its fourth-quarter earnings. The firm exceeded profits projections, prompting management to raise its Q1 expectations.

As a consequence, investors were ecstatic, and the stock price increased by 8%. Furthermore, Broadcom's stock has increased by around 53% in the last year and by 49% year-to-date.

Strong Q4 Results & Encouraging Guidance

Broadcom’s top and bottom lines both continued to increase sharply. Revenues grew by 15% year on year, while non-GAAP profits per share jumped by 23%.

Furthermore, both the Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software sectors grew by 17% and 8%, respectively.

To top it off, Broadcom forecasts double-digit sales growth in the first quarter, with revenues of $7.6 billion, up 14% year-over-year, and higher than the $7.25 billion consensus estimate.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan voiced confidence in the company's long-term competitive position in the future. He writes, "With the strength and breadth of our IP [intellectual property] portfolio, we continue to be able to uniquely deliver leading-edge, best-in-class semiconductor solutions, and extend our leadership in our franchise markets."

Dividend Hike & Share Buybacks

Broadcom's effective development plans and robust cash flows have bolstered the company's financial foundation, allowing it to increase shareholder value.

The company has a cash balance of $12.2 billion at the end of Q4. With better management of working capital, the company generated $3.5 billion in cash from operations and $3.45 million in free cash flow.

During the fourth-quarter earnings conference call, management announced a 14% increase in the quarterly dividend to $4.10 per share. It also revealed intentions to buy back $10 billion worth of its stock.

The move demonstrates the company's dedication to creating long-term wealth for shareholders.

Expert’s Take

The company's Q4 performance and excellent strong forecast offered by management continue to impress Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh.

He writes, “We continue to see AVGO well positioned, with leadership in growing markets driven by secular trends, 5G, and data center, high margins, and strong free cash flow (FCF) with a $10B buyback.”

As a result, he maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $665.00 from $600.00.

Wall Street’s Take

On TipRanks, Broadcom stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 19 Buys and 2 Holds.

As for price targets, the average AVGO price target of $675.37 implies almost 7% upside potential from the current levels.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shalu Saraf did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.