Broadcom plans to close $69 billion VMWare deal on Wednesday

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 21, 2023 — 07:54 am EST

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Broadcom AVGO.O said it plans to close its $69 billion deal for cloud computing firm VMWare VMW.N on Wednesday.

Broadcom added that it has now received all required regulatory approvals for the purchase after China's market regulator approved the acquisition with additional restrictive conditions earlier on Tuesday.

