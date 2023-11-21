Broadcom plans to close $69 billion VMWare deal on Wednesday

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Broadcom AVGO.O said it plans to close its $69 billion deal for cloud computing firm VMWare VMW.N on Wednesday.

Broadcom added that it has now received all required regulatory approvals for the purchase after China's market regulator approved the acquisition with additional restrictive conditions earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

