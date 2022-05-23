Broadcom planning to pay nearly $140 per share for VMware - WSJ

May 23 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O is planning to pay around $140 per share or nearly $60 billion, to acquire cloud service provider VMware VMW.N, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

