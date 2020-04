Broadcom offers to settle EU antitrust probe into exclusivity deals

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O has offered to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its exclusivity deals with TV and modem makers, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday.

Broadcom, which makes chips to power smartphones, computers and networking equipment and is a major supplier to Apple AAPL.O, will not offer incentives to TV and modem makers to encourage them to acquire more than 50% of their devices from the company.

The European Commission said it would now seek feedback before deciding whether to accept the offer which would be valid for five years.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

