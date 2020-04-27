Markets
AVGO

Broadcom offers to settle EU antitrust probe into exclusivity deals

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. chipmaker Broadcom has offered to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its exclusivity deals with TV and modem makers, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday.

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O has offered to settle an EU antitrust investigation into its exclusivity deals with TV and modem makers, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday.

Broadcom, which makes chips to power smartphones, computers and networking equipment and is a major supplier to Apple AAPL.O, will not offer incentives to TV and modem makers to encourage them to acquire more than 50% of their devices from the company.

The European Commission said it would now seek feedback before deciding whether to accept the offer which would be valid for five years.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular