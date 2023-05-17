News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Broadcom offered remedies to address EU antitrust concerns over VMware deal -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 17, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - Broadcom AVGO.O has offered interoperability remedies in an attempt to address EU antitrust concerns about its $61 billion bid for VMware VMW.N, people familiar with the matter said.

Broadcom submitted its proposal on Tuesday, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details in line with its policy, extended its deadline for a decision to July 17.

Broadcom chief executive Hock Tan had been in Brussels earlier this month to try and convince EU antitrust enforcers that the company's bid for cloud computing company VMware - one of the biggest tie-ups in the history of the tech sector - was beneficial to competition in the sector.

The company has hoped regulators would consider the presence of Amazon AMZN.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Google GOOGL.O in the cloud computing market as proof of strong competition, other people familiar with the matter told Reuters last year.

On Wednesday, Broadcom reiterated its aim of closing the VMware transaction in the 2023 fiscal year, and added it was making progress with various regulatory filings regarding this deal around the world.

"While we maintain that this deal does not present any competition issues, we have made a proposal to address fully the concerns expressed by the European Commission," said Broadcom.

"The combination of Broadcom and VMware is about enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation and expand choice by addressing their most complex technology challenges in this multi-cloud era, and we are confident that regulators will see this when they conclude their review," it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
VMW
AMZN
MSFT
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.