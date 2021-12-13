Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of December to US$4.10. This takes the dividend yield to 2.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Broadcom Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Broadcom's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 30.7% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues growing along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 109% over the next year.

Broadcom Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.32 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$16.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 48% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Broadcom has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Broadcom's payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Broadcom that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

