US Markets
AVGO

Broadcom names Kirsten Spears CFO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Broadcom Inc on Thursday appointed its principal accounting officer, Kirsten Spears, as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

(Adds details on CFO change)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc on Thursday appointed its principal accounting officer, Kirsten Spears, as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

The company also forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signaling higher demand from its key client Apple Inc , which is doubling down on 5G devices.

Broadcom expects first-quarter revenue to be about $6.6 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $6.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva) ((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BROADCOM RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    20 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular