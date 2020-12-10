Broadcom names Kirsten Spears CFO

(Adds details on CFO change)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc on Thursday appointed its principal accounting officer, Kirsten Spears, as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

The company also forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signaling higher demand from its key client Apple Inc , which is doubling down on 5G devices.

Broadcom expects first-quarter revenue to be about $6.6 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $6.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva) ((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BROADCOM RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.